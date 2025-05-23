Olive-Laced Pen
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
The Big "JEWS ONLY" Sign on My House
You see, we are constantly told by outsiders to be grateful to Jews, our colonizers, for the crumbs they toss us from the table of our own homes, which…
Apr 7
•
olive laced
116
26
52
May 2025
A Way of Life
I couldn't wait to get to my grandfather's house after the long, exhausting drive from Beirut to Syria.
May 23, 2025
•
olive laced
45
10
29
February 2025
Invasion, Occupation and Mass Murder Can’t be Covered up with a Fucking Hyphen
The Zionist Genocide Colony — Palestine conflict sham
Feb 28, 2025
•
olive laced
41
8
24
Freedom Breathing
Palestinian Sumud - a sum of duties
Feb 14, 2025
•
olive laced
38
5
16
GAZA HAS A MESSAGE FOR YOU:
"How is that a victory?" the defeatist Arab demanded from their comfort, a point of view they can switch on and off when they have a moment to look at…
Feb 9, 2025
•
olive laced
61
10
22
January 2025
Liberation Is Next…
An anti-colonial prison break followed by a massive de-arrest campaign
Jan 18, 2025
•
olive laced
49
2
18
October 2024
October 7: A Birthright Trip Over Apartheid Wall
Liberation never tasted so painful yet so close…
Oct 7, 2024
•
olive laced
73
13
29
June 2024
I Got It From My Baba
No amount of birthright trips will make you Palestinian
Jun 7, 2024
•
olive laced
35
13
9
May 2024
It's the Palestinian Liberation Struggle. Full stop.
Colonial narratives unwelcome
May 10, 2024
•
olive laced
47
21
16
Bitch, Do I Look Like I Condemn?
Palestine gives birth to "little Gazas" worldwide
May 4, 2024
•
olive laced
89
4
25
April 2024
Coming soon
This is Olive-Laced Pen.
Apr 26, 2024
•
olive laced
3
© 2026 Nada Chehade
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts