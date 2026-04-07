Olive-Laced Pen

Olive-Laced Pen

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La fromage's avatar
La fromage
1d

The podcasts and books they make so much off of really got Me. 💔 I’m so sorry for everything and this is a really truthful message. I am grateful for all the voices who stand up for Palestine but I always wonder what kind of motive is behind it when it’s someone who proudly claims they are Jewish. I would renounce my Jewry if my people were genociding another group. It wouldn’t even be a question.

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3 replies by olive laced and others
Abu Alya's avatar
Abu Alya
1d

إمّا نحن أو نحن في هذه الأرض… فإمّا نحن وإمّا نحن

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