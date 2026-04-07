2025 by Marah Khaled - Give our young artist, Marah from Gaza, a chance to survive by donating to her survival campaign . Take action now!!

You see, we are constantly told by outsiders to be grateful to Jews, our colonizers, for the crumbs they toss us from the table of our own homes, which we are forbidden from entering. We are reprimanded when we reject the concessions that come with having our oppressors play benevolent sponsors of our own existence, and scoffed at for refusing to diminish ourselves by so-called allies who treat our homes as theirs too, lest we be accused of overstepping their intrusion.

Standing on the sidewalk, we squint through the window as Jews play dress-up with our skin—“I’m a Semite too,” Madea Benjamin from Germany will casually declare, and this is shrugged off, as if European biblical race science is not the very reason we’re left dispossessed and she’s inside our home.

The entire Berg and Stein clan from the Jewzone is already inside, discussing how the Jewish supremacy that has their dirty feet up on our living room table is making Jews like them feel unsafe. From the way they’re sitting, you can tell antisemitism is the main guest. It came all the way from Schnitzelland for a birthright trip inside my house and is handing out reparations.

A camera crew arrives and rushes past us, knocking us down on the way to give the mic to the latest arrival at our front door, “I speak because I believe Palestinians are human!” Katie Halper, a Jew from Hungary, announces as she wheels up a “white-on-white violence survivor” who participated in the Nakba to give a heartfelt speech, and slams the door behind her.

We yell, “GET THE FUCK OUT OF OUR HOUSE!”

And boom! Norman Finkelstein, a Jew from Poland, appears in his cape, “That’s not a good slogan. I believe that a political slogan should be as clear and succinct as possible to allow no wiggle room that can be misinterpreted by the other side. For me, the ideal slogan would be…one foot on the table for every trespasser and street dweller, the street dwellers will be free.”

“Man, fuck those J…”

But just before we can finish the sentence, the whole neighborhood shows up, wagging their fingers at us. The “JEWS ONLY” sign peeks out from behind them.

“Hands up, Palestinian, where I can see them! Don’t say Jews, say Zionist!”

A chorus of deflection begins, urging us to be more inclusive: What about the Christians? Whites? The compradores? Imperialism? Capitalism?

This is followed by a sermon about the great and heroic sacrifices Jews have made, cashing in on the Palestinian struggle through bestselling books and podcasts, with the main theme being how the liberation of colonizers and the people they cage and colonize is intertwined.

Just in case we failed to appreciate the decades of scholarly contributions that stopped short of challenging genocidal settler colonial occupation, like funding the reverse Aliyah, someone will step up to let us know, I wouldn’t have even known you were human without [insert Jew], and everyone in the crowd cheers.

Now, we’re enraged and start to shove past the Judeophilic zombies, “That’s our house, and they’re all inside, help us kick them out!!”

Some hands try to stop us, others just blink, conflicted. And lo and behold, a protective dome appears in the sky. It’s Francesca Albanese, an Italian who insists she is not white, and she’s hoisting a sign: Pushing is a crime.

To our luck, the crowd is enchanted, lifting her onto their shoulders, blocking the entrance into our home. A conflict resolution is issued, and read out loud: Fuck everyone in the house, and anyone trying to push them out.

And just like that, ‘Get the fuck out of my house’ is neutered. Those who were conflicted found a good middle ground. Can we stay on the pavement? Now we’re asking for a tent. The “JEWS ONLY” sign remains firmly in place.

You see, we are constantly told by outsiders to be grateful to Jews, our colonizers, not because they’ve ever called for Jews to get the fuck out of our house, but for having the biggest megaphone on the planet to call for the status quo, which is genocide. Squatting in our homes, Zionism, is treated as a non-negotiable right for every Jew. And the charity of having their voices in our spaces only legitimizes the racial and religious supremacy killing us.

Before we can put our hand up to say we’re dying, we must speak about the white-on-white violence from Germany that they lug around as a weapon to kill us, and use the terms that don’t apply to us that were coined in Germany to kill us. The “free” in Free Palestine they chant while marching beside us becomes a shopping list of the rights they’ve spent generations systematically stealing from us.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” is ripped apart, endlessly debated, wasting our time, so they can feel comfortable and included, to erase exactly where Palestinians come from, which is from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

That raging white supremacist, International Law, that’s only good for pushing rape hoaxes, shows up with its gavel to repackage Palestinian self-determination, and sell it back to us as “from the checkpoint to the watchtower.” Its representatives, whites who demonize Palestinian resistance, are made the face of our more than 100-year struggle.

Suddenly, Jewish settler colonialism backed and funded by Western powers, dispossession, genocide, land theft, ethnic cleansing, rape, concentration camps, starvation, besiegement, and occupation are coughed up as “apartheid,” and all your favorite Jews are being applauded for the bravery of being able to criticize themselves by using this big word. This word that ultimately legitimizes Jewish statehood on top of our stolen homes.

“Equality for all” is invoked, and our liberation struggle turns into this amazing thing where we can vote to keep the Jews inside our house, inside our house….while we’re still outside.

Of course, Jews are in our spaces as Jews, so it is on us, their victims, not to conflate Jews with Jews because they want to cosplay as a magical ethnicity. And now we’re back at Zionism, pretending we can fight it using the same logic they used to colonize us.

With this, they’ve gone off to label themselves anti-Zionist Jews, ripping out the return of land and resources to Indigenous Palestinians and return of settlers to their metropoles, which requires you to be one, to raise funds for themselves!! See JVP for more.

Hell, Palestinians are so dehumanized that even “ex”-IOF Mizrahis and Ephraims can make careers as rats jumping ship mid- raging genocide they incited for. And our “allies” will platform them, endorsing their impunity.

Colonizers are professionals at deceit. They wear our struggle as a costume to dictate the language permitted in a liberation struggle they’ve never been part of, insisting they understand it better than the people they oppress. Refusing to accept anything less than full decolonization for Palestine is a real transgression to Jews and their Judeophilic minions. We’re just props in their political theatre, our liberation principles treated like items on a menu you can pick out and ignore when convenient, all while they retain institutional, material, and systemic power.

Millions of Jews have picked up arms to kill Palestinians and their neighbors to uphold their ethno-religious perversions, and ZERO have ever done the same to fight against this. To pretend that we need their cheap words during the most barbaric crime of the century committed in their name, is to say that we are collectively less than ONE Jew to have ever shed a drop of blood in 140 years of Jewish supremacy ravaging our lands and our people.

Palestine, West Asia, will only be liberated through armed resistance. Not by the poisonous crumbs of whites, specifically the ones in kippas, or their POC footstools pretending to be our allies. Thus, in this cruel world of double standards that only raises its voice to demand more concessions from Palestinians, I repeat: GET THE FUCK OUT OF OUR HOUSE.